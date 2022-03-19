Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Middlesex Water Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.