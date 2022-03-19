Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,365. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

