Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

