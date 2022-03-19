InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IHG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.