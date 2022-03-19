International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 1,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

