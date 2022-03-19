International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.58

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 156323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

