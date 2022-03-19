Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Shares of ITP opened at C$39.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.51. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

