Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 20,637 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

