Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

