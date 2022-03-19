Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $44,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

