iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,873,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IGSB stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.