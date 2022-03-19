iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.82. 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

