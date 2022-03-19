iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

