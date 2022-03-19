iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,286,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,610,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

