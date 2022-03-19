iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 340,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,581,148 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

