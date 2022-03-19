iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

