iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,313 shares.The stock last traded at $266.93 and had previously closed at $265.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

