iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 226,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

