J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.72.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

