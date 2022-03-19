Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.