Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.
Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
