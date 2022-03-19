Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

NYSE:AMP opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.91. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

