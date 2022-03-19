Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WD-40’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $184.68 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

