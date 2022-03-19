Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,690.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

