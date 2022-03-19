Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

