Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

ETR BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.55. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

