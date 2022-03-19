Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

