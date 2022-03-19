Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.
About AB SKF (publ) (Get Rating)
SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.