Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)
Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.
