Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47.

About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.