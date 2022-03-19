JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

