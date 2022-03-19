John L. Brottem Sells 1,400 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

