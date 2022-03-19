John L. Brottem Sells 1,400 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.