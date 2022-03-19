John W. Palmour Buys 5,000 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) Director John W. Palmour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVN opened at $3.59 on Friday. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

