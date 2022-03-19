Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

