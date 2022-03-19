Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

