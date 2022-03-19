Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 2,010 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Okta by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Okta by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

