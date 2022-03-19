Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

