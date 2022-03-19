JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 180

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

