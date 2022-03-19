JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $23.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.