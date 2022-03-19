Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,061 shares of company stock worth $2,044,851. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

