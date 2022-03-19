Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given New GBX 5,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,400 ($96.23) to GBX 5,300 ($68.92) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($127.44) to GBX 6,100 ($79.32) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,525.43.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE:GRUB opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.