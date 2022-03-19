K Christopher Farkas Sells 435 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90.

NYSE:CW opened at $154.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

