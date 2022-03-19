Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,180 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.