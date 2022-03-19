Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.60. 314,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,037. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

