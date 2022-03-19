Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,920. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.