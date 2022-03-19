Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $26.86 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 238,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,648. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52.

