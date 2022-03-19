Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $44.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 116,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

