Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.18. 15,998,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,200. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.