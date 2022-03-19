KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

