KeyCorp Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.90.

CMC opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

