Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.