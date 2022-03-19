Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 16,630 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

