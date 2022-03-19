Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

